The annual 2024 Best RN Programs in Wyoming assessment ranks Western’s RN program in the top three

January 15, 2024 — Western Wyoming Community College’s Registered Nursing program has achieved a top ranking in the RegisteredNursing.org annual 2024 Best RN Programs in Wyoming assessment of Wyoming nursing programs.

Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs offers an exceptional ADN program designed to be completed over 5-6 consecutive semesters. Throughout the 67 total semester credit hours required, students learn about psychology, acute and chronic illnesses, anatomy, and more.

Over the next few years, Wyoming Healthcare is going to need nurses who can provide the highest quality care for their patients. The state is fostering higher education to fulfill the expected need. With the mean salary for a registered nurse in Wyoming landing at approximately $73,130 (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics), and with 39 Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) that face a lack of primary care, nursing jobs will only continue to grow. Approximately 200 nurses per year will be required to meet the needs of the state, and quality health care depends on a higher standard of practice.’

The U.S. is projected to experience a shortage of Registered Nurses (RNs) that is expected to intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows. Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is working with schools, policymakers, nursing organizations, and the media to bring attention to this healthcare concern. AACN is leveraging its resources to shape legislation, identify strategies, and form collaborations to address the shortage.