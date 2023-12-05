The annual “Sweetwater Photography Open” photo exhibit now open to entries

Local photographers can enter the Sweetwater Photo Open that will hang at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs in December and January. Open to all subjects such as landscapes, animals, and people. Enter forms are available at the main county libraries and the CFAC.

December 05, 2023 — Local photographers have an opportunity to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled for February and March.

The exhibit will open on February 1st and be on display through March 28th. The deadline to enter is January 29th at 5:00 p.m. The two-page entry form is available at the county libraries circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The application is also available on the Community Fine Arts Center’s website at www.cfac4art.com. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the White Mountain Library and the exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. The photographs must be framed, ready to hang with wire or saw-tooth hangers and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Sherri Angelovic, Alan Vaughn, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page Sweetwater County Library System | Public Library (sweetwaterlibraries.com) or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.