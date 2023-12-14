The Board of Trustees will soon begin the search process for the next President of Western Wyoming Community College

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 14, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees will soon begin the search process for the next college president. To assist the Board with the search, they have engaged Pauly Group, Inc., a national search consulting firm that assists in recruiting and successfully hiring community college executives.

The Board of Trustees has contacted individuals representing various college and community stakeholders to serve on the Presidential Search Committee. Dr. Angela Provart, President of Pauly Group, will virtually meet with forums to discuss the challenges facing Western and the characteristics needed in the next President. These forums will take place on Jan. 11th and 12th. A position profile will then be developed based on those conversations.

Recruiting for applicants will begin in late January and early February 2024. The Search Committee will then identify and interview semi-final candidates in March. The final candidates will meet with various constituency groups at the college in April, and the selected candidate will begin in July 2024.