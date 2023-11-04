The Boot stays put as Cowboys win Border War

University of Wyoming photo

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

For the third time in a row and the seventh time in the last eight meetings, the Wyoming Cowboys won the Border War and procession of the coveted “Bronze Boot.” Last night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, the Cowboys defeated Colorado State 24-15 to run their record to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West. The Cowboys also remained undefeated at home this season. Colorado State fell to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Wyoming’s win, in front of the largest home crowd of the season, also made the Pokes bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years. The only season UW did not earn bowl eligibility in that time was the COVID-shortened season of 2020.

“We certainly responded tonight,” said head coach Craig Bohl after the game. “This is always such an important game, and you can throw the records out. I want to say kudos to our fans. They were unbelievable. It was a great atmosphere, a big-time atmosphere, and our players fed off of that.”

Wyoming never trailed in the game, taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by John Hoyland.

Early in the second quarter, Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasely found receiver Gunner Gentry deep in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass, giving the Pokes a 10-0 lead. But Colorado State would cut the lead to 10-7 with 7:45 to play in the first half on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to Louis Brown IV. The three-point Cowboy would hold up to the first-half break.

The third quarter would belong to the Cowboys as Peasley would throw his second touchdown pass of the contest, 11 yards to Ayir Asante, to up the UW lead to 17-7. Then, after a Rams turnover, Wyoming’s Sam Scott would carry the ball six yards for another touchdown to up the score to 24-7.

Things were looking great for a Pokes win heading into the fourth quarter. But this is the Border War, and CSU was not done. With 11:07 remaining, Fowler-Nicolosi would hit Dylan Goffney on a nine-yard scoring pass and then add a two-point conversion to cut the Wyoming lead to 24-15.

Wyoming had another chance to score late in the fourth quarter after UW defensive end Tyce Westland returned a fumble 61 yards to the Rams three-yard line. But the CSU defense would deny Wyoming on four straight running attempts to score a decisive touchdown.

Stats

Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the 2023 season, rushing for 128 yards on 29 carries.

Cowboy quarterback Peasley completed 15 of 22 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 49 yards to account for 189 yards of total offense.

Wyoming’s offense out-gained CSU with 334 yards of total offense compared to 274 yards for the Rams, with only 54 yards rushing.

On defense, linebackers Easton Gibbs, Shae Suiaunoa, and free safety Wyett Ekler had seven tackles each to lead the Cowboys. Gibbs and Suiaunoa also had interceptions.

Up Next

Wyoming will travel to UNLV (6-2, 3-1 MW) next Friday night. The Rebels play at New Mexico this evening.