The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County awarded $52,000 from United Way

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County was awarded $52,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

The Club has been a community partner since its inception in 2010. Thanks to the efforts of United Way and the Community – the Boys & Girls Club has been able to serve school age children, and provide them with a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors.

All members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. The Board, Staff, Club members and families are very thankful for all of those who donate to United Way yearly. YOU DO MAKE A DIFFERENCE!