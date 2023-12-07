Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 7, 2023 — Help make the holidays brighter! As 2023 comes to an end, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is asking for your support.

Each donation to the Boys and Girls Club received between now and December 31st will be matched dollar for dollar, up to a total of $10,000! That means YOU can turn $50 into $100, $100 into $200 and so on. Don’t miss this opportunity to make twice the impact.

With your gift today to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, you’re not only giving kids meals, mentors, and safe places but also giving them the tools they need so they can take on the world.