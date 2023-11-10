The City of Green River is exploring partnership for Flaming Gorge Days

Flaming Gorge

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 10, 2023 — The City of Green River, which has been a long-time supporter and sponsor of the annual Flaming Gorge Days (FGD), is gauging the interest of establishing a new public/private partnership to plan and run Flaming Gorge Days in June 2024. If there is enough interest, the City will issue a formal request for proposal.

The City Council is looking to continue to support the event both financially and with the City’s in-kind resources. The City Council has traditionally supported the FGD committees through a service contract in the range of $10,000 to $20,000. The City’s support, along with that of other businesses and service organization sponsors have put on a family fun event over two days that included a parade, vendors, kids and adult activities, and music.

If you are an event planner or organization that would like to take over and continue the Flaming Gorge Days event, or have interest or questions in helping, please contact Communications Administrator Steve Core at 307-872-6131 or email at [email protected].