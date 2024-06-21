The Civic Center hosts Family 5K Fun Runs & Color Run

June 21, 2024 – Wyo4News

Families in Sweetwater County are gearing up for a colorful and active evening at the Family 5K Fun Runs & Color Run, hosted by the Rock Springs Civic Center. The event is set to take place at Pilot Butte Elementary School on Monday, June 24th, starting at 6:30 pm.

Registration for the event opens at 6:00 pm and is free of charge. The race itself kicks off promptly at 6:30 pm.

Participants are invited to bring the whole family for a lively 5K Color Run, which will see runners and walkers alike traverse from Pilot Butte to White Mountain and back and enjoy some colorful bursts of fun. The event emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities to join in the fun.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the Rock Springs Civic Center website or contact event organizers directly.