The Dino Encounters Show with Rocky the T-rex coming to Bunning Park

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is excited to announce that Downtown Rock Springs is part of the Dino Encounters’ Cretaceous Tour. The Dino Encounters Showwith Rocky the T-rex will take place at Bunning Park on June 22 and is free of charge. There are three shows scheduled at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. The Dino Encounters Shows are part of the summer Downtown-osaur theme rolled out by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA last month.

Travel back in time, 65 million years to the Cretaceous period and discover the world of dinosaurs that lived right here in North America . Audiences will learn about the prehistoric environment, fossil formation, species adaptation and meet five dinosaurs that were all found right here in North America. The Dino Encounter’s Show utilizes interaction with the audience, music, video, special effects, and life like realistic dinosaur puppets to create a visually engaging, interactive, entertaining performance! Don’t miss this opportunity!

In addition to the stage shows, Dino Encounters will also have a hands on Excavation Zone throughout the day, 11 am to 3 pm! Bring the whole family to spend the day exploring in the Dino Encounters Excavation Zone. Learn about Earth’s prehistoric history from 550 million years ago to 20 million years ago. Dig for fossils in the Paleozoic, Mesozoic, Cretaceous and Ice Age periods. Use our free mobile app to learn about each fossil and even augment 26 different life size dinosaurs you can take selfies and videos with. Play the Jurassic Genius Scavenger Hunt game for special prizes. Assemble dinosaur skeleton puzzles, toddlers can even match the bones to the correct dinosaur and shop in the Dino Encounters store for merchandise. There is something fun and engaging for every age!

In addition to the shows, everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find our resident “Downtown-osaurs” which are located throughout Downtown Rock Springs. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street for a special “Downtown-osaur” button. The scavenger hunt sheets also contain a variety of dino-facts.

In addition to the “Downtown-osaurs,” visitors and residents are encouraged to check out the dinosaurs at Western Wyoming Community College. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA also has coloring sheets of the “Downtown-osaurs” available on their website.

For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.