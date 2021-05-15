The Downtown-osaurs are coming to Rock Springs this summer

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2021) – Stomp… Stomp… Stomp…

Dinosaurs are taking over Downtown Rock Springs this summer. Dubbed “downtown-osaurs,” the ten characters were created by local artists Don and Kaye Tyler. The Downtown-osaurs, like Timmy the Pterodactyl, and Titan the T-Rex, will take up residency at various locations around Downtown throughout the summer.

To kick-off the summer theme, the Broadway Theater will be showing Disney’s Dinosaur movie at 2 pm on Thursday, June 3. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Following the movie, everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find each Downtown-osaur. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street for a special Downtown-osaur button. The scavenger hunt sheets also contain a variety of dino-facts.

The Rock Springs Library will also have special dinosaur themed activities all summer long. Throughout the month of June, the library challenges young patrons to Name That Dino! Suggest a name for their new friend and get a dinosaur poster (while supplies last).

Kids are also invited to help them put their fossil together. There will be dinosaur bones hidden all around the Youth Services area of the Rock Springs Library; find one of the bones and add it to their fossil for a prize.

During July, the library encourages patrons to take a selfie with their dinosaur and tag #downtownrocksprings and #sweetwaterlibraries on social media. Show them your post to get a dino egg to take home. Kids can also go on a Dino Hunt; find a dinosaur in the Youth Services area and turn in for a snack.

In July the Rock Springs Main Street/URA will also host a Dino Encounters show near the caboose. Dino Encounters is an immersive experience that is a ton of fun for all ages. It includes a highly educational and informative stage show about the history of dinosaurs and unique facts about them you won’t hear anywhere else. In addition to the stage show, kids can enjoy interactive dinosaur attractions including watching a dinosaur hatch from an egg to petting one up close and personal. It also includes stationary exhibits that kids can participate in throughout the day after the shows are complete, from a fossil dig to building their own life size dinosaur puzzle on their own. (Date to be announced soon.)

Dinosaur activity packs will be available from the Rock Springs Library to take home during the month of August.

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar also has a great selection of dinosaur books and toys.

The fun isn’t just available to the kids though. Bitter Creek Brewing will be offering a Green Dinosaur adult beverage. (There’s a kid’s version too – the Dino Refresher.) The Wyoming Club will have a specialty cocktail too – the DinoSour!

In addition to the Downtown-osaurs, visitors and residents are encouraged to check out the dinosaurs at Western Wyoming Community College. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA also has coloring sheets of the Downtown-osaurs available on their website

For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.