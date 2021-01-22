The everlasting moose chase comes to an end in Pinedale

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

When I moved to Wyoming from Texas last November, what I was most looking forward to was seeing the wildlife this state had to offer.

I have seen three bears, wild horses, elk and plenty of mule deer since I’ve been here.

But for some reason, the animal I wanted to see the most was a moose.

Advertisement

From what I’ve learned, those things are difficult to come across. This summer, I went to Grand Teton and kept my eyes peeled to spot one, but I didn’t have much luck.

Someone told me that if I go to Pinedale during the winter, I’ll for sure see a moose. So, the other weekend, that’s exactly what I did.

I loaded up my dog Rocky and we headed north.

When we got there, it was nothing short of a disaster. We checked into our motel room and immediately drove up to Rendezvous Point. One of my hobbies include scenic photography, so I made several stops along the road to take some photos, hoping a moose would appear.

Rocky and I got all the way to the top and no moose.

So, we headed back down. On the way down, I noticed a road to Half Moon Lake. Now, I have never seen a lake of that size frozen over so I wanted to see that too. We took the turn and headed that way.

I should note that my truck is a city truck, meaning I bought it in Houston where I didn’t need four-wheel drive.

As I was driving down, I got this feeling that I made a bad decision because there were slick spots, snow and I knew my truck would struggle to get back up – or even worse, it would get stuck.

Advertisement

Well, since I’m me and I have been blessed with a fortune of bad luck, that’s exactly what happened.

My truck was stuck, nobody around, hardly any cell service and my cell battery was low.

I looked at Rocky and said, “Well, bud, this is how we die.”

About 30 minutes went by when someone finally drove by and I flagged them down. I asked them if I could use their cell phone to call a tow truck and they were gracious enough to let me borrow it.

I called the tow truck, and about an hour and $250 later, I was back on the main road.

Frantically trying to get back to the motel to charge my phone, I was pulled over going 50 miles per hour in a 40. Now, in Texas, police officers usually let that slide. But not in Pinedale. Nope. They got me.

Advertisement

However, that was when my luck began to shift. I told them about my disaster of a day I was having and they let me off with a warning. Phew!

I charged up my phone for a little bit and then the dog and I headed up north to Bridger-Teton National Forest, still in search of the moose.

No luck and I decided to turn around because roads were getting slick and the snow was piling up, and I wasn’t about to let history repeat itself.

We got back to our motel room and I was about to call it a day. Then, my boss at Wyo4News Russ Harper called me to see if I had seen my moose yet. He was in Pinedale coaching hockey.

“No,” I said with depression in my voice.

He replied back, “Well, I’m looking at two of them right now across the street from the ice arena.”

“I’m on my way!” I said.

I hopped in my truck and bolted.

There they were. I found my moose. And two of them! I was running around in about a foot of snow getting shots from all different angles. There was a house in the way so I was running around this person’s yard like I owned the place. Hopefully, they didn’t mind.

Unfortunately, I left Rocky at the motel because I was in such a hurry so I wasn’t able to get a photo of Rocky and Bullwinkle.

But my trip became a successful one, even though it started off horribly. Next time, I hope to see a big ole bull moose.

Question: Is the plural word of moose ‘meese?’ If a bunch of goose are geese, then a bunch of moose must be meese, right?

Tyler Johnson is a reporter for Wyo4News. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson.