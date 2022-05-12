The filing time for 2022 City, County and State candidates begins today

May 12, 2022 — Today is when the candidates for State, County, and Municipal offices can officially file their candidacy. This filing period will run today through May 27.

According to a press release from Destinee Morison, Sweetwater County Election Clerk, Federal and State candidates will file with the Secretary of State. County candidates and Precinct Committeepersons will file with the Sweetwater County Clerk, while Municipal candidates file with the Town or City Clerk.

Wyoming’s primary election day is Tuesday, August 16, with the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

This year’s election will include the race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Treasurer, and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Locally, three Sweetwater County Board of Commission seats will be on the ballot, along with the Mayor of Rock Springs and Green River and two City Council seats in both cities. Also, many County and legislative positions will be featured in this year’s elections.