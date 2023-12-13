The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament is back for the 2023 season

December 13, 2023 — The 2023 High School basketball season has begun which means the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament will be played in both Rock Springs and Green River locations. Teams from around the area and state will come and compete to begin their season. The schedule for the varsity games is below and the scores will be updated daily. Times are subject to change due to tournament play. Good luck to the girl’s and boy’s teams as they come for this three-day tournament. Dates for the tournament are December 14-16.

Thursday Schedule

Girls Games @ Green River High School:

6:00 P.M. Mountain View vs Green River

Boys Games @ Green River High School:

11:20 A.M. Evanston vs Farson

1:00 P.M. Pinedale vs Green River

2:40 P.M. Natrona vs Mountain View

4:20 P.M. Riverton vs Bear Lake, ID

7:40 P.M. Green River vs Rawlins

Girls Games @ Rock Springs High School:

2:40 P.M. Pinedale vs Star Valley

4:20 P.M. Thunder Basin vs Riverton

6:00 P.M. Bear Lake, ID vs Rock Springs

Boys Games @ Rock Springs High School:

7:40 P.M. Uintah, UT vs Rock Springs

Girls Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

11:20 A.M. Rawlins vs Evanston

2:40 P.M. Lyman vs Kelly Walsh

4:20 P.M. Natrona vs Skyline, ID

Boys Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

1:00 P.M. Lyman vs South

Friday Schedule

Girls Games @ Green River High School:

8:00 A.M. Lyman vs Natrona

9:40 A.M. Skyline, ID vs Star Valley

11:20 A.M. Bear Lake, ID vs Kelly Walsh

2:40 P.M. Riverton vs Lyman

4:20 P.M. Thunder Basin vs Green River

Boys Games @ Green River High School:

1:00 P.M. Evanston vs Pinedale

2:40 P.M. Mountain View vs Green River

7:40 P.M. Riverton vs Grace, ID

Girls Games @ Rock Springs High School:

9:40 A.M. Manila, UT vs Farson

11:20 A.M. Rawlins vs South

4:20 P.M. Mountain View vs Rock Springs

Boys Games @ Rock Springs High School:

2:40 P.M. Uintah, Ut vs Rawlins

6:00 P.M. Bear Lake, ID vs Rock Springs

Girls Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

9:40 A.M. Evanston vs Pinedale

Boys Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

11:20 A.M. Star Valley vs Thunder Basin

1:00 P.M. Grace, ID vs Farson

2:40 P.M. South vs Pinedale

4:20 P.M. Thunder Basin vs Evanston

6:00 P.M. Natrona vs Star Valley

Saturday Schedule:

Girls Games @ Green River High School:

8:00 A.M. Kelly Walsh vs Thunder Basin

9:40 A.M. Natrona vs Mountain View

4:20 P.M. Green River vs Pinedale

Boys Games @ Green River High School:

11:20 A.M. Kelly Walsh vs Uintah, UT

1:00 P.M. Evanston vs Pinedale

2:40 P.M. Green River vs Lyman

Girls Games @ Rock Springs High School:

11:20 A.M. Rock Springs vs Skyline, ID

Boys Games @ Rock Springs High School:

8:00 A.M. Thunder Basin vs Riverton

9:40 A.M. Rock Springs vs Mountain View

2:40 P.M. Farson vs Bear Lake, ID

4:20 P.M. Rawlins vs Rock Springs

Girls Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

9:40 A.M. Star Valley vs South

1:00 P.M. Evanston vs Thunder Basin

2:40 P.M. Riverton vs Rawlins

4:20 P.M. Manila, UT vs Bear Lake, ID

Boys Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

8:00 A.M. Star Valley vs South

11:20 A.M. Grace, ID vs Natrona