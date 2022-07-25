The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking for donations

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is seeing an increase in people and an increase in the price of food. They have had to reduce the amount of food distributed to the community. “Last year in June, we served 1,501 people and 548 families. This year in June we served 2,052 people and 723 families,” Kathy Siler stated in a press release.

Can you help in this time of need? Call to arrange a time to drop off for food drives and for monetary donations. You can donate online at www.foodbankswcty.org or mail a check to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street Rock Springs, WY 82901.