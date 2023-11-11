The Food Bank of Sweetwater County needs donations for its wintertime surge

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 11, 2023 — There is an increased need for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in the wintertime due to things like high heating bills, seasonal work ending, and back-to-school expenses. The month our services are needed most is in November.

We have seen a significant increase in families needing our assistance this month. So far this month, 455 families in Sweetwater County have received food assistance, compared to 347 last year (That’s a 31% increase). 76 of those families were new (Have never been in or haven’t been in since July), compared to 48 new last year (That’s a 58% increase).

Can you help struggling families during this time of need? If so, please make a check payable to “Food Bank of Sweetwater County” and mail it to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street Rock Springs, WY 82901. You can also donate online at Food Bank of Sweetwater County (foodbankswcty.org).