The Green River City Council holds its first meeting of 2024

The Green River City Council had pinning ceremony for the new Green River Chief of Police, Shaun Sturlaugson.

January 3, 2024 — At the January 2, 2024, Green River City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust started off the meeting by proclaiming January Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which can be found here. The Council then conducted the pinning ceremony for the new Green River Chief of Police, Shaun Sturlaugson.

Sturlaugson was announced as the new Chief of Police on Dec. 28, 2023, after serving as interim police chief for the city since April 17, after former Chief of Police Tom Jarvie announced his retirement. The pinning ceremony was attended by his wife Rhiannon and conducted by Sturlaugson’s children, Ty and Cydnee, who placed the pin on Sturlaugson’s uniform.

Before the pinning ceremony, City Administrator Reed Clevenger spoke about Sturlaugson, telling how Sturlaugson has been in law enforcement for nearly 24 years and has been with the City of Green River law enforcement for over 19 years. “He has spent time in every facet of police work, including patrol, investigations, field training, and SWAT,” said Clevenger, “He’s held multiple leadership roles within the department from training officers as an FTO for 11 years, he was a patrol corporal and sergeant, Commander of the SWAT Team and Co-commander of the Sweetwater County Joint SWAT Team, a member of the Sweetwater County Communications Board, and as a captain for the Green River Police Department for the last five and a half years.”

After the pinning ceremony, Sturlaugson addressed the City Council and the members of the public, saying, “I just want to thank you for the opportunity and thank you for entrusting me with this. I understand the responsibility, and I will do the best job that I know how.” Sturlaugson also thanked everyone at the Green River Police Department and everyone who supported him and stood by him. “You don’t become successful, especially in law enforcement, without a lot of people around you that not only help you become a better person but help you to become a better police officer.”

The Green River City Council appointed Sherry Bushman and Gary Killpack to the Finance Committee for a term beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2024, with George Jost as an alternative. The council also elected Council Member Gary Killpack as Council President and Council Member Mike Shutran as Council Vice-President for 2024.

The Council went on to discuss and approve the application for a retail liquor license for Full Circle Realty, LLC, which recently purchased the movie theater building at 699 Uinta Drive in Green River. The plan is to have one business in the building, which would be for adults only with the potential buyer. The liquor license would be tied to the property, not to whichever businesses occupy the building.

The Council approved an agreement with Peak Software Systems, Inc. for the addition of the Admittance Control module, in the amount of $473 for immediate usage and for the renewal of the module at $655 on February 18, 2024, for an ongoing yearly total of $5,140, for the Parks and Recreation Department. The Council also approved a custodial services agreement with Krysta Doney, dba Scrub Mama, for the cleaning of the City Hall Building in the amount of $2,800 per month.