The Green River FFA is asking for donations for the SWCSD#2 Little Shoppers program

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 10, 2023 — The Green River FFA is asking for your help this Christmas season! They are putting together a Little Shoppers Event for the students of Sweetwater County School District #2 and are asking for the community’s help with donations. They are looking for new or gently used items of all sorts, home décor, kitchenware, tools, jewelry, and anything a child could use as a gift for one of their family members, and will be taking donations from now until December 1st.

All items donated will be used for the Little Shoppers shopping center, where students can come and do all of their shopping for their families at no cost to them! They are accepting donations at the Green River High School (contact Liz Thoman to drop off your donations at the school). We will also be accepting monetary donations to help with Christmas wrapping supplies costs and extra gifts for youth to purchase.

Please contact Liz Thoman, Agriculture Educator/FFA Advisor at Green River High School, with any additional questions at [email protected].