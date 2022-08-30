The Green River Greenbelt now has a new ADA access point

Photo submitted by the City of Green River – Greenbelt

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Greenbelt task force announced today that a new concrete ADA access point has been added to the Greenbelt. The new pad was poured Tuesday morning. The location is just East of the Stratton Meyer band shell, down the left field line of the northernmost little league baseball field.

The Task Force would like to thank Sunroc for arranging the concrete pour, which was done at no cost to the task force. The pad will be available for use starting August 31, 2022.