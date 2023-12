Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 01, 2023 — The Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will be tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Clock Tower Plaza located at 51 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Santa Claus, from the North Pole, will be handing out candy canes, and accepting letters from the kids! The Sweetwater County Library will also be giving books to kids, and there will be Smores, caroling, and fire pits to stay cozy.