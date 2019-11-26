The Grinch to make a stop in Downtown RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) — A holiday troublemaker is making plans to visit Downtown Rock Springs soon.

Locals and visitors will think that The Grinch will ruin Christmas, but he just wants to host a meet and greet before the Lighted Holiday Parade.

Get the camera ready for a selfie with the naughtiest from Whoville at the new gazebo in front of City Hall at the corner of Broadway and D streets on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Grinch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock Springs resident Ric Sugihara will bring a little chaos as The Grinch. The Lighted Holiday Parade is organized by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

