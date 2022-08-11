The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations

Photo courtesy of Laurie Davis

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home.

“I started doing this because one time when I came home from grocery shopping, a little boy, maybe a 1st or 2nd grader, asked if he could have some of the food from my car. I told him yes. He picked out two jars of sauce and some spaghetti and went home to cook it. Later, his mom came to see me and asked about it. I later gave her some food to help out as well,” Davis mentioned in an interview.

Starting this non-profit business has been a difficult task. Laurie Davis opened a food pantry in her driveway on April 9. When she first started, she was told to shut down because she didn’t have a business license. After many meetings and fighting to help those in need, she was able to get it and able to help serve those in need from her home from her backyard shed. Since starting up the Hand Up Food Cart, many others have taken action to help. “With the costs of food, many people are struggling,” Davis said. About 175-200 people visit her home weekly in need of food. Davis also has other items available, including hygiene products.

Davis mentioned that the Resource Center, DFS, and other entities send people her way that are in need of help.

If you would like to donate any food to help, both perishable and non-perishable, please contact Lori Davis at 307-350-7731 or you can drop off donations at 1049 Truman Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Hand Up Food Cart is open every day of the week, except Thursdays and Saturdays, which is when the Food Bank is open. She asks only for food donations. You can also get a hold of Davis on her Facebook Page, Hand Up Food Cart.