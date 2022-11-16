The holidays are in full swing for Downtown Rock Springs

Photo submitted by Downtown Rock Springs/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season! Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This year’s vignettes include:

Whoville

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Christmas Story

Home Alone

Snowmen

Downtown merchants will also be getting into the spirit by decorating their own windows with their favorite Christmas stories.

The annual Plaid Friday will take place on Friday, November 25. Shoppers can kick off the holiday season with free giveaways and great specials throughout Downtown. Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, November 26.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

From November 25 to December 17, participants are encouraged to support a Downtown business, from restaurants and retail to salons and art galleries and everything in between. Shoppers can text their name and a picture of receipts from Downtown businesses to 307-448-2650 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Downtown gift certificates. Every photographed receipt counts as one entry and there is no limit. Purchases made on Plaid Friday (November 25) and Small Business Saturday (November 26) count as double entries. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Monday, December 19. Four total prizes are available – $1,000 in gift cards (grand prize), $500 in gift cards and two prizes of $250 in gift cards. To qualify, purchases must be from Downtown merchants.

Santa will be traveling from the North Pole to Downtown Rock Springs soon. His weekly visits will be at the Downtown Gazebo (at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street), Saturdays, November 26 to December 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the visit with Santa, enter to win a giant stocking by sharing a photo to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page and use #SantaRS. Drawing will be held on December 19.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Get in line at the historic train depot (Coal Train Coffee Depot) at 501 South Main Street, for the annual Horse Drawn Carriage Rides on Saturdays, November 26 to December 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors for the rides include the City of Rock Springs, Downtown Rock Springs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, WY Implants and Surgical Arts – Shaziya Haque, D.D.S. M.S., Wyo4News, and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community Sing-Along will take place at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Free face painting will be available to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., The Horizon Theater will perform selections from their upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol: A New Musical”, followed immediately by a Community Sing-Along of holiday tunes. The Tree Lighting will then take place promptly at 5 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Immediately following the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community Sing-Along, the Rock Springs Chamber will be hosting the annual Chamber of Commerce Lighted Parade with the theme “What Christmas is All About”. The theme is influenced by A Charlie Brown Christmas when Charlie Brown yells out “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?!”

Keep your PJ’s on and enjoy Polar Express at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, December 22 at 6 p.m., and Friday, December 23 at 2 p.m. Admission is just $5 at the door. Families are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before the film begins to purchase tickets and find your seats. Movie-themed gift bags will be given away after the showings and a special visitor will greet everyone.

“Don’t forget, Downtown has gifts for nearly everyone on your list,” Chad Banks, URA Manager said. “Support your own, shop at home.”