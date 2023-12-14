The Horizon Theater performing Michael Mclean’s “The Forgotten Carols” adapted by Scott McLean

Photo by Horizon Theater

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 14, 2023 — The Horizon Theater is performing its original version of Michael McLean’s well-loved “The Forgotten Carols” adapted by Scott McLean. The Director is Raif Nettik, the Technical Director is Cory Schaeperkoetter, and the Musical Director is Sarah Schaeperkoetter.

McLean’s music has touched many hearts throughout the Christmas season, and The Horizon Theater hopes to bring the joy of his music to you this year. Join Uncle John, Connie Lou, and other characters as John teaches about the meaning of Christmas and the power of finding your own carol.

Upcoming showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 15, & 16, and a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 16. Tickets are $10 for children and seniors and $15 for adults. Tickets are available at www.broadwayrs/upcoming-events or by calling (307) 352-1434. This show is appropriate for all audiences and ages. The Horizon Theater is proudly sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES.