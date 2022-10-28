The K-9s of SWCSO part 3: Deenna

Wyo4news photo of Deputy K-9 Deann and Deputy Sheriff Sprecher

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The third and final K-9 at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office is K-9 Deputy Deenna. Deenna came to the United States after beginning her training in the Netherlands. By far she is the smallest of the K-9 unit, weighing in at only about 60 pounds, however, size does not limit this little powerhouse in any way.

Finding a fit – Deena came to Deputy Sheriff Aaron Sprecher when she was 3 1/2 years old and the two have become a dynamic team. Much like Jara, and even Huck, Deena had a previous handler before coming to Deputy Sprecher. Sprecher says that although they have some differences, “Deena has been a really good dog. She moves really, really fast and I move more like a snail, which is difficult sometimes. I’ll eventually get there but it’s after Deena gets there by quite a bit.” Although being the second handler presents some problems, it is very obvious the trust and obedience Deena displays with her handler. Upon entering the room, Deena went up to the newest person in the room, (wyo4news) and looked back at Deputy Sprecher. Once he gave her the ok, she was more than happy to receive scratches and be loved on.

Although she is the smallest, she is probably the most intimidating. The other deputies in the room all agreed when Deena first arrived at SWCSO they were scared of her. Sprecher spoke about the intimidating factor Deena has, and the struggle she had with her first handler mostly due to her being so high-strung, but he says he doesn’t see it. “It’s exciting to see the big turnaround she has taken with me and although we may not be perfect for each other, we work very well together. It has been a good combination.”

K-9 Deputy Deena and Deputy Sprecher. Photo by Wyo4news

Tiny but talented – Deena may be small in stature but a giant in talent. “She is really really good at everything she does,” said Sprecher. He continued on to say that Deena has a rescue of her own when a woman had wandered from her campsite and fallen down hurting herself and unable to return to camp or get help. Rescue teams were unable to find her, including a helicopter that shined its lights all around where the woman was located without seeing her. In the middle of the night, Deena was able to track her and lead rescue teams to her avoiding a potentially devastating situation.

Drug confiscation has been another huge part of Deena’s career. Only after about a week of being on the job together, Deena and Deputy Sprecher found approximately $49,500 in Marijuana that was double bagged in scent-locked bags. Other hits that Deena has made have been smaller in size but every successful find adds to the fund that allows the K-9 unit to keep growing. Sprecher went on to say, “We haven’t found any huge amounts of meth, heroin or cocaine YET. But we will.” One discovery Deena did make was that of some needles and syringes found in the door of a perpetrator’s car, however, upon further search of the man, fentanyl pills were found on his person. This was a big find considering the rising problem fentanyl is causing in the state.

Community Appreciation – Deputies Sprecher, Morrell, and Morris all spoke to the perception of these dogs changing in the eyes of the public. This is to the delight of the department as their goal is to get the community to see these dogs for what they are, which is highly trained assets to the department.

One such example of the changing viewpoint of the public comes from Deputy Sprecher and Deena on a recent trip to Bomgaars in Green River they made. Deputy Sprecher said, “We had been up near Casper all night assisting with apprehending some juveniles that were stealing and wrecking cars, we were beat and wanted to head home. But I knew I didn’t have a bite of dog food at the house for Deena so I stopped at Bomgaars. I don’t know how the owner knew who we were but he donated dog food to us. It meant a lot and we really appreciate it.”

Something the public will appreciate about these K-9s is that although they are highly trained and skilled, risking their lives to protect and serve-they still do dog things. They have had “accidents” in the office or in schools. Arry has torn up so many of the neighbor kid’s volleyballs that they have decided to give up playing volleyball in the backyard. Deena will steal stuffed animals from the kids and leave them in a state of no return. They are still dogs, they love treats, and they love being petted and rewarded.

Thank you – K-9 Deputies Jara, Arry, and Deena all have their own ongoing active career stories as dogs and as deputies on SWCSO. These stories are as unique as each dog, but one common theme among their story is that they are devoted. Their training and dedication from Deputies Morrell, Morris, and Sprecher have allowed the K-9 division of SWCSO to develop into what it is today. Wyo4news was able to watch each dog in action and witness the level and training they all have as well as the commitment and dedication of their handlers. We sincerely thank Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for allowing all deputies involved the opportunity to speak with us and can’t wait to see what the future holds for this trio of four-legged public servants.