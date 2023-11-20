The last sign-up day for the “Toys For Kids” giveaway program is tomorrow November 21st

Tomorrow, Nov. 21st will be the last sign-up day for the “Toys For Kids” giveaway program. To distribute the toys equally, families must sign up for the giveaway.

November 20, 2023 — Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children, ages 0 – 12 years of age, get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. To distribute the toys equally, families must sign up for the giveaway.

The sign-up is at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, on Nov. 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The online sign-up option will be available with a link released tomorrow, which will be posted on the Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Facebook page.

The giveaway of the toys will be held at the “old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Ave., Rock Springs, on December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.