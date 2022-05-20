The Lauren Project donates carbon monoxide detectors

Donation of Carbon Monoxide Detectors by Don Johnson of the Lauren Project to the Rock Springs Fire Department – Photo submitted by the RS Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Fire Department had a very special visitor today. They had Don Johnson with “The Lauren Project” stop by. Don and the board at the Lauren Project were kind enough to award the Rock Springs Fire department a grant for 50, 10-year battery carbon monoxide detectors. With a value of well over $1,500, the Rock Springs Fire Department was pleased to receive this substantial award. The Rock Springs Fire Department will be partnering with the Lauren Project to provide no-cost carbon monoxide detectors to the community that we serve.

The Lauren Project came into existence after Lauren’s tragic death on January 5th, 2009, when she was killed by carbon monoxide in her Denver, Colorado apartment. Since its inception, the Lauren Project has been working since its very beginning (2010) with local fire departments to improve carbon monoxide safety. For several years they have partnered with the American Red Cross & local fire departments to canvass mostly lower-income communities, distributing & installing 1000’s of carbon monoxide Alarms, in northern Colorado.

In 2021 the Rock Springs Fire Department installed over 30 carbon monoxide detectors in the City of Rock Springs. The City of Rock Springs Fire Department will be happy to provide you with a no-cost carbon monoxide or smoke detector if you currently do not have working detectors in your home. Rock Springs Fire Department will help you select an appropriate location for the smoke or carbon monoxide detector.