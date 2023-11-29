The Marguerite Santa is due to return to the Rock Springs Historical Museum on December 1st

The Marguerite Santa will again be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum in his traditional spot in front of the firehouse doors. Viewers can stop and watch the small mechanical Santa play Christmas music on the pipe organ every evening—photo Courtesy of the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 29, 2023 — The Marguerite Santa was first put on display in Marguerite Parker Galicich’s North Front Street Gift Shop window in 1946 or 1947. Marguerite’s Gift Shop was full of chic, sparkly gifts for the ladies and classy items for the gentlemen. Its appeal for children lay entirely in the magical Santa that appeared to play music every December.

Marguerite’s husband, Albert Galicich, either bought the Santa in New York while on leave during the Second World War or purchased it in Denver after he returned home. Marguerite loved the little mechanical Santa and showed him off every Christmas for thirty years, up until Christmas 1977. Many people here remember lingering at Marguerite’s Gift Shop to see the little velvet-clad Santa whenever they were downtown during the holiday season. It was part of the Christmas season to stop in front of the black and white tiled front windows at Marguerite’s and watch the little Santa play for as long as your parents, or the freezing temperatures, would allow.

Marguerite’s closed in the Spring of 1978, and the Santa went into storage. He reappeared in 1980 in Carmen Berta’s antique shop here in Rock Springs for a brief encore before moving to Hurricane, Utah. Mrs. Berta, her husband Rusty, daughter Wendy, and son-in-law Bob Sines took care of Santa in his new home for many years, until 1994 when the Marguerite Santa made a one-time-only return visit to the Rock Springs Historical Museum before retiring back into Berta’s care.

Finally, in 2007, through the work of the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board, former coordinator Bob Nelson, and the Berta/Sines family, the Marguerite Santa returned to Rock Springs for good.

The Marguerite Santa now makes his permanent home at the Museum and has a regular schedule to appear every year during December, playing his little pipe organ. He has regular mechanical and cosmetic checkups yearly and is in good health!

This year, the Marguerite Santa will again be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum in his traditional spot in front of the firehouse doors all day, every day, from December 1st through January 7th. And he’ll play his music every evening from 7:30 to 8:45 pm from December 1st through the 25th.