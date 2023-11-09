The men for whom Sweetwater County’s American Legion posts are named

On the left is Archibald Lawrence “Archie” Hay, for whom the American Legion post in Rock Springs is named. On the right is Thomas Tisdel Whitmore, for whom the American Legion Green River was named. (Photos courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum)

November 9, 2023 — The American Legion is a non-profit organization of American military veterans chartered by Congress in 1919. Currently, the Legion has nearly 2 million members and over 12,000 posts throughout the United States, including the Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River and the Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs. Both posts were awarded their original charters shortly after the Legion was created.

Archibald Lawrence “Archie” Hay was born in 1893, the son of John Woods Hay and Mary Ann Blair. His 1917 selective service draft card lists his address as 502 B Street in Rock Springs and his profession as “sheep raising and ranching” for the family business, the Blair & Hay Land & Livestock Company. World War I began in Europe in 1914, with the Allies – Great Britain, France, and Russia on one side and the Central Powers – Germany, Austria-Hungary, and the Ottoman Empire – on the other. The United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917. While serving with Company G, 362nd Infantry, 91st Division, U.S. Army, Hay was killed in action in the Champagne-Arden region of France on September 27, 1918. He was the first Rock Springs man to be killed in World War I.

Born in 1848 of Scots ancestry in Lake County, Ohio, in 1848, Thomas Tisdel Whitmore enlisted in the Union Army in 1864, rising in rank from private to sergeant, then 2nd lieutenant before his discharge in September of 1865. He and his family moved to Sweetwater County in 1880 and settled first in Rock Springs, where he worked as a coal miner. In 1888, he was elected Sheriff of Sweetwater County and served in that capacity until 1894. Later, he served for many years as Clerk of the District Court. Whitmore died in 1923 age 74.

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be closed on Saturday, November 11, and will reopen as usual at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 14.