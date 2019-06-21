“The Nerd” Opens Tonight At Broadway Theater

Rock Springs, WY (6/21/19) – Tonight is opening night for the Actors’ Mission adaptation of the comedy “The Nerd”. The play will also take place on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock SpringsNews.

Advertisement

Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7:00 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. There is no admission charged and a free meal will be presented one hour prior to each performance.

Performances will also take place at the Broadway Theater next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nerd is a two-act comedy written by actor/writer Larry Shue. The family-friendly play ran on Broadway from March 22, 1987, to April 10, 1988, starring Star Wars star Mark Hamill.