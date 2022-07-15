The Newmar Kountry Klub heading to Rock Springs

Photo from Newmar Motorhomes Facebook page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There has been a lot of motorhomes coming into Sweetwater County in the last few days. The Newmar Kountry Klub is hosting their International Rally starting tomorrow for the next week. The Newmar Kountry Klub is an exclusive RV travel club for owners of the Newmar brand Class A and Super C recreational vehicles. “We hold an annual International Rally which is located in different areas of the country each year,” Ron Llewellyn, an International Director, mentioned. This year the location is at Sweetwater Events Complex starting this Saturday, July 16. During the rally week, there will be five days of seminars, a new unit display, several catered meals, entertainment, a golf tournament, craft classes, and social events set up for the attendees.

“Due to a few drop-outs, there will be roughly 500 motorhomes attending this year. These tourists will be representing 48 of the 50 states in America, and a few will be from Canada,” Wanda Llewellyn, an International Director, explained.

The public is invited to come and join the Newmar Kountry Klub on Community Day, Wednesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to view the 2023 full line of Newmar Recreational Vehicles and visit the vendor building. These 12 brands of motorhomes are between $140,000 – $1.4 mil and may be viewed by anyone. These displays can be seen at the West Pavilion. Parking will be in the East Administration Parking Lot.

There will be 80 Newmar service techs and parts department personnel to support the members throughout the week, along with around 50 Newmar suppliers and vendors. Vendors will be located in the West Pavilion at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

For fun, these tourists coming into Sweetwater County will be heading out in the town, looking for food and shopping experiences.

According to Ron and Wanda, “We’re starting to see a lot more families and working individuals, not just retirees, in our club.” People joining RV clubs are learning how to live and work from motorhomes, whether it’s traveling and working remotely or having children homeschooled. For more information about this event or how to join the Newmar Kounty Klub, visit them at their booth or go to their website at https://newmarkountryklub.com.