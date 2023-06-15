The Pickleheads make pickleball a trending sport in Sweetwater County

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — If you haven’t heard of or played pickleball yet, then this article is for you. Pickleball has become a trending sport throughout the world and the Pickleheads are giving the community the opportunity and knowledge of the sport. The sport is said to be an easy one to learn.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a racket/paddle indoor or outdoor sport that consists of 2-4 players. The sport is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The players use solid-faced paddles to knock the perforated hollow plastic ball over a central net that is around 34 inches high. A rule infringement is committed by opponents on both sides.

The Pickleheads and how they got started

Brandon Mackie, Co-Founder of the Pickleheads, stated in an interview that he started his company with other individuals who enjoyed playing the sport, but unfortunately at the time, there weren’t many locations to play at. This is where Brandon’s inspiration ultimately came from, and with that, the Pickleheads were born. The Pickleheads’ website allows other players to not only find Pickleball locations in the Rock Springs and Green River area but also gives a step-by-step guide as to how to play Pickleball along with a provided list of proper equipment and athletic wear. Within this website, there is also a section where users can organize a game so that other players may search and find a game nearby.

How many people play pickleball?

The rate of participation in pickleball continues to rise with there being about 13,000 pickleball courts in the U.S. today which Brandon Mackie says still isn’t enough. However, in recent findings, Mackie informs that there have been about 36.5 million players that have played in the last 12 months

Where can I play pickleball?

There are five pickleball locations in the Rock Springs and Green River areas with one location in Green River and four in Rock Springs. These locations include:

Green River Recreation Center – two indoor courts with portable nets, and are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a membership.

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center – two indoor courts with portable nets, and are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Fees may apply.

Palisades Park – four outdoor courts with permanent nets which are open for public use.

Garnet Park – four courts where you must bring your own net and is open for public use.