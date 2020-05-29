The planting of 200 new trees to highlight Rock Springs Arbor Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — Today, May 29, is Arbor Day in Rock Springs. The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board will be hosting a tree planting event at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex this morning at 10 a.m. Starting this morning, over 200 trees of 24 different varieties are scheduled to be planted.

The event will take place at the at the High Desert Arboretum near the White Mountain Golf Course and is open to the public. Those attending are asked to meet in the parking lot near the ball fields and use social distancing during the event.

In April, Rock Springs was again named a 2019 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation. The designation is in honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.