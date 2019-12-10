‘The Polar Express’ shows for 5th year courtesy of Bruce, Carla Pivic of Infinity Power & Controls, WyoRadio

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) – The Downtown Broadway Theater will host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express” on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Friday showing is at 6 p.m. and the Saturday showing is at 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and WyoRadio. This is the fifth year they have sponsored this popular holiday event.

Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Main Street/URA office for $5 each. Tickets are limited, so organizers suggest getting tickets early.

In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa.

Movie-goers are encouraged to wear pajamas to the theater.