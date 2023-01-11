The public can now sign up for the Jackalope Jump

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Jackalope Jump is coming back. The Jackalope Jump is an annual event that is done to help raise money for the Special Olympics in Wyoming. All the money raised will go to covering Special Olympics program costs such as transportation, sports equipment, team uniforms, and meals.

The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, Febraury 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.

Those that wish to participate can register now. Online registration can be found at here. Below are the levels and costs for jumpers. There are 3 levels for jumpers.

According to their website, “Be Bold and Go for the Cold – Register today and come to the Jackalope Jump to support the 1,600+ Special Olympics athletes who compete year-round in Wyoming. All funds raised will benefit the Special Olympics athletes, which cover program costs such as transportation, sports equipment, team uniforms, and meals. Because of your participation, people with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to discover new strengths, abilities, and accomplishments. Jump as an individual alongside other supporters, join a team, or create your own fearless team. Recruit friends, family, and co-workers to #MAKEASPLASH. All are invited!”