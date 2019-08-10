The Roar of the Engines

It was cars and trucks galore at the Fast Cars & Foster Kids fundraiser Saturday

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Engines were roaring and tires squealing Saturday at the Fast Cars & Foster Kids Car Show and Autocross fundraiser at Western Wyoming Community College.

Organizer Bill Croy is a self-described gear head who likes nothing better than the sights and sounds of a good auto show. He is also about doing something for the foster children in the community. Hence, Fast Cars & Foster Kids.

“We’re about helping kids,” he said. And being the gear head that he is, he also wants to inspire a new generation of gear heads. “I didn’t just want it to be a car show. I wanted it to be an event.”

Foster families were invited to the show. Food and games, including a mini autocross for the kids, were available. For the serious car hounds, the event offered not only a car show but also autocross and burnout events in the back parking lot at Western.

Now in its third year, this event will raise money so the organization can give foster kids a little money at Christmas time to spend “on whatever they need,” Croy said.

Last Christmas, the organization helped over 80 foster kids. Fast Cars & Foster Kids also treated them to a private showing at the theater of “Aquaman.”

Croy said an anonymous donor has already paid for the theater this year, and the plans are to take the kids to a showing of the new “Star Wars” when it comes out at Christmas.