The Rock Spring Civic Center is now taking applications for this summer’s Concert in the Park series

The Concert in the Park series is held every summer at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 8, 2024 — The Rock Springs Civic Center 2024 Summer Concert in the Park Series will hold 12 concerts this summer. They will choose twelve bands representing a diverse mix of musical genres. The standard pay is $500.00 for a two-hour performance from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The information below outlines the requirements for any band wishing to participate in the 2024 Concert in the Park series this summer. If you are interested, you can complete this online application here to be considered.

INFORMATION:

Performers must play a minimum of two 50-minute sets. Bands may play straight through with no break if they would like. Bands will be paid for the night of the concert. All concerts will take place in the band shell at Bunning Park. There are multiple 110v and 220v outlets available. The band shell does not have a P/A. All performers are required to supply sound and music equipment. All performers must also transport, set up, and take down their sound equipment. The Rock Springs Civic Center staff provides these concerts for free to the public and tries to foster a “family-friendly” atmosphere. These concerts are held rain or shine. If extraordinary weather circumstances exist, the concert may be rescheduled (if possible). The performers will still receive a payment if the concert cannot be rescheduled. Please provide a website and/or social media we can utilize to assess and promote your band. Please complete the application below by February 29th, 2024, if you would like to be considered for the 2024 season. The Concert in the Park selection committee will select bands and confirm dates no later than March 8th, 2024.

POLICIES:

While performing a Concert in the Park for the City of Rock Springs, all band members and any support staff are required to adhere to the following standards: