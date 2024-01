Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 11, 2024 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is asking any business or individuals who decorated a tree as part of this year’s “Adopt A Tree” holiday promotion to have all lights and decorations removed by this Friday, Jan. 12th. In Green River, the Chamber of Commerce has asked that lights and decorations for their “Adopt A Tree” promotion be removed by this Saturday, Jan. 13th.