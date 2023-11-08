The Rock Springs City Council approves Mayor Max Mickelson’s letter to be sent to the Director of the State Construction Department

The Rock Springs City Council considers Mayor Max Mickelson’s letter recommending the construction of a new Rock Springs High School Building.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 8, 2023 — The Rock Springs City Council approved Mayor Max Mickelson’s letter to be sent to the Director of the State Construction Department, which encourages the construction of a new Rock Springs High School during Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting. The motion was approved by all with the stipulation that the error in the Mayor’s original letter, where the Mayor states that the high school is more than 60 years old, be corrected to reflect that the high school is, in fact, 56 years old and that the letter be addressed to the new Director of State Construction Department, Del McOmie, who the Governor recently appointed, to the position.

Mickelson’s letter urges the Director to consider funding a new Rock Springs High School building due to the current high school’s age, structural issues, location, emergency issues, and how the building would not meet needs if it’s simply repaired. The letter also notes that the building is already overcrowded, and points out the fact that the high school is expecting more than 2,000 more students to attend the Rock Springs High School in the near future, due to new economic expansion coming to the city in the coming years.

Mickelson also states in his letter, “A new high school would provide our students with a safe and healthy learning environment. It would also be equipped with the latest technology and resources to help them succeed in college and in the workforce. Many younger students are lucky enough to learn in a modern school environment, with recently built or remodeled schools. Our older learners deserve the same opportunity.”

In closing, Mickelson stated that a new high school would create new jobs, improve the quality of education, make our community more attractive to new businesses and families, and symbolize our commitment to invest in our future.

City Council member Brent Bettolo also noted that the city needs to do a traffic study of the area surrounding the Rock Springs High School due to several accidents that have happened in the area.