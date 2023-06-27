The Rock Springs First Methodist Church congregation votes to become an independent church

Photo from the Rock Springs First Methodist Church website.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The congregation of the Rock Springs First Methodist Church has voted to leave the denomination to become an independent worshipping community. The process of disaffiliation was formalized at the June meeting of the Mountain Sky Conference, Pastor, Reverend Jimmy Chrisawn states that the congregation has been largely conservative throughout its history and that the disaffiliation will not have an effect on ministry as the church becomes independent to be known as Abundant Grace Ministries, located at 1515 Edgar Street in Rock Springs, WY.

Background Rock Springs First United Methodist Church seeks to leave the denomination

For the past twenty years, there has been a struggle within the United Methodist Church as a progressive movement in the denomination attempted to impose its theology through changes in the basic document of Methodism the Methodist Book of Discipline which outlines the basic beliefs social agenda, and organization of the church. The agenda seeks to remove and alter the church’s Wesleyan doctrine as they apply to homosexuality and the alternative lifestyles associated with homosexual lifestyles. Failing for a number of years to effect changes in the Discipline the Western Jurisdiction and the Mountain Sky Conference simply moved to appoint a gay bishop for the Mountain Sky in direct opposition to the tenets of the United Methodist Church.

Due to the Covid Pandemic which made the regular meetings of the General Conference of the Church impossible, the Methodist Church as a whole has not taken a stand on those actions. This has caused numerous congregations throughout the country to proceed with actions to leave the denomination. The process known as disaffiliation requires a vote of the local congregation officially requesting that the annual conference allow them to leave the denomination. Last year the Rock Springs United Methodist Church began that process and has voted as a congregation to leave the denomination. The process involves negotiations be the local congregation and the Conference Board of Trustees.

In the United Methodist Church, all local properties and assets are held in the name of the conference and therefore must have the approval of the Trustees as the local church leaves. Pastors also serve at the pleasure of the Conference. The complex list of issues is now in the process of being discussed and negotiated between the Rock Springs Methodist Church and the Mountain Sky Conference with a vote anticipated to accomplish the dissolution of the ties between the two scheduled for the June 2023 Annual Conference of the Mountain Sky Conference.

For more information, please contact Reverend Jimmy Chrisawn (307-389-1853).