December 7, 2023 — Bring everyone out to the Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss Game this Friday, December 8th, at 7:00 p.m., against their rival Idaho Falls Spud Kings! Don’t forget to bring your teddy bears to the Teddy Bear Toss game! All bears will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County!