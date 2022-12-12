Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Historical Museum

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is celebrating a “Storybook Christmas” in their new public display. Showing now through January 7th in the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street, “Storybook Christmas” has all the bright warm memories of seasons past. Featuring children’s books from the Museum’s collections, children’s chairs, multiple Christmas trees and the Marguerite Santa in the window is bright and festive for the season. Illuminated and available for the public to view 24 hours a day, the centerpiece of the window, the Marguerite Santa, plays nightly from 6 to 7:30 pm through the end of December.

On display are dozens of children’s books, some beloved classics Swiss Family Robison, Dick and Jane, the Bobbsey Twins, Pecos Bill, and the Twins books by Lucy Fitch Perkins. A half dozen chairs for children, from a simple homemade wood chair to a tiny velvet rocking chair hold stories of adventure, fairy tales, and fun. In the very center of the display is the Marguerite Santa, a favorite of Rock Springs visitors since 1946 when he was first put on display in Marguerite Parker Galicich’s North Front Street Gift Shop window. The small mechanical Santa, who appears to play Christmas music on a gold pipe organ, fascinating children and adults every year until Marguerite’s closed in 1977. The little Santa briefly went into storage before he reappeared in Carmen Berta’s antique shop in 1980 and then moved with the family to Hurricane, Utah. In 1994, the Marguerite Santa made a one-season return visit to the Rock Springs Historical Museum, and then in 2007 was donated by the Berta family to make his permanent home at the Museum. He now has a regular schedule to appear every year in December, much to the delight young and old alike!

“We are forever grateful to Rusty and Carmen Berta for caring for the Marguerite Santa, and for allowing him to return to Rock Springs to continue to thrill visitors year after year.” Said Jennifer Messer RSHM Coordinator. “We would also like to thank the volunteer who cleaned and repaired Santa’s mechanical workings this year, he is doing much better after some tender loving care!”