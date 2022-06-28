The Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces 2022 Blues n’ Brews Award winners

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After another fun and successful festival, The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Blues n’ Brews Awards.

Brewers from across the state loaded into Bunning Park on Saturday, June 18 to share their craft beers with the community. Electronic votes were cast during the event by festival-goers throughout the day.

Winners include:

Best Overall (booth, brews, and vibes): Gruner Brothers Brewing

Best Booth: Gruner Brothers Brewing

Gruner Brothers Brewing Favorite Pale Ale: Square State Brewing

Square State Brewing Most Creative: Snow Melt Spiked Seltzer

Favorite Wheat: Breckenridge Brewery

Favorite Pilsner: Gruner Brothers Brewing

Gruner Brothers Brewing Favorite IPA: Bad Joker Brewing Company

The custom awards have been ordered and will be presented to each winner in the near future.

Preparations have already begun for next year’s festival. Mark your calendar now for June 17 for the 2023 Blues n’ Brews.