The RS Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency announces Chelsea Putnam as Volunteer of the Month for February

Chelsea Putnam

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Chelsea Putnam as the Volunteer of the Month for February.

https://www.facebook.com/missionatcastlerock/

Chelsea spent many hours in February volunteering Downtown and for multiple local organizations. For the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, she aided in the set-up, tech, and load out for 3 different shows at the Broadway Theater.

Born in Vegas, Chelsea’s family moved to Rock Springs when she was just 2 years old – so it’s safe to say she’s a native! She is currently the Assistant Manager at Silver Ridge Apartments, as well as a theatre performer and tech artist. Her passion for theatre has allowed her to be involved with all 4 of the local theatre production companies, as well as WWCC’s theatre program (as a graduate). Other hobbies of Chelsea’s include singing, dancing, rhinestoning, and pageantry. She is a former title holder for Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen and multiple local titles with the Miss America Organization.

When asked about the importance of volunteering, Chelsea quoted Leo Buscaglia:

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring – all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.