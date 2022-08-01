The RS Main Street/URA announces Candy Bedard as Volunteer of the Month for July

Candy Bedard – Photo submitted by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Candy was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.

When asked about her experience Candy said, “The URA does a fabulous job working to improve our already great Downtown and promote our local businesses. It’s been my pleasure to work with Chad, Terri, and Kenneth – and I look forward to doing it more!”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.