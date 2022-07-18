The RS Main Street/URA announces Ken Wilbert as Volunteer of the Month for June

Ken Wilbert

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Ken Wilbert as their Volunteer of the Month for June.

Ken is originally from Pittsburg, Kansas. He is a Consulting Engineer and President of Wilbert Engineering, Inc. Ken first came to Rock Springs about 45 years ago and has been heavily involved in the community since. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the sitting President of the local Rotary Club.

Recently, Ken has volunteered with the URA doing heavy work for many aspects of this year’s Blues n’ Brews festival, as well as installing the latest gallery in the Art Underground – a feat that took almost three days.

“While hanging the Art Underground, two young artists’ walked through to look at their pieces,” Ken recalled. “They were so thrilled to see their work had just been installed. That excitement was so gratifying.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.