The RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteers of the Month for August

Kids volunteering – Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the groups that participated in a recent community project as their Volunteers of the Month for August. These groups include Bayer Crop Science, Redi Services, and the Youth of the Rock Springs and Pilot Butte Wards.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

These groups collaborated on a beautification project to improve the back alley behind the Broadway Theater in Historic Downtown Rock Springs. They cleaned up the landscaping, laid gravel, removed graffiti and trash, and painted the backside of the local businesses. These efforts amassed a total of 120 man-hours for all the adults and youth involved. The project itself cost approximately $2500 – all of which were donated by Bayer Crop Science and Redi Services.

Craig Abernathy, the Redi Services Regional Director for Western Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho was quoted, “This project presented an opportunity to work with our business partner, Bayer Crop Science, to better the community we work and live in. Bayer Crop Science and Redi Services provided the needed support and resources to a local youth organization that desired a project to serve our area.”

He went on to say, “A project like this aligns with both of our organizations’ goals to give back to our community.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.