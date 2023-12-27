The Snowman Stroll in Downtown Rock Springs returns

Snowmen will take up their positions scattered throughout Downtown Rock Springs.

December 27, 2023 — Embrace the winter magic as Rock Springs Main Street/URA, in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center, and Sweetwater Travel and Tourism Board, presents the third annual Snowman Stroll, a whimsical celebration that transforms Downtown Rock Springs into a snowman spectacle.

The celebration begins on Friday, Jan. 5th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with an “Opening Reception & Unveiling” at Bunning Hall, 603 S Main Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire both new and familiar snowmen while also getting to meet some of the talented artists behind the creations.

The Snowman Stroll adventure then begins on Jan. 8th when the snowmen will take up their positions scattered throughout Downtown Rock Springs. The Stroll continues until Feb. 29th, inviting residents and visitors to explore the community in a unique and artistic way.

An exciting addition to the Snowman Stroll this year is the new “ S’mores Saturdays ,” sponsored by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism. These delightful events are scheduled for Jan. 13th, 27th, Feb. 10th, and 24th in Bank Court, running from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Residents and visitors are invited to join us for a delightful day of free s’mores as you gear up for an immersive experience in the Snowman Stroll. Discover the charm of Downtown Rock Springs by locating all 18 life-sized snowmen, crafted by talented Wyoming artists.

After indulging in free s’mores and embarking on the Snowman Stroll, take advantage of the opportunity to explore Downtown Rock Springs’ exceptional shopping and dining destinations. Support local businesses, find unique treasures, and enjoy refreshing beverages at your favorite spots.

To make your Snowman Stroll experience even more enjoyable, download a map of the snowmen locations from our website. Engage in the excitement of the Snowman Scavenger Hunt, and once you’ve discovered all the snowmen, turn in your completed scavenger hunt sheet to the Rock Springs Library to receive a small prize.

The Snowman Stroll is a community-driven initiative, born out of a collaborative effort between Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center. This event aims to celebrate winter, promote local artistry, and encourage residents to embrace the beauty of the season. For more information and updates, visit: Snowman Stroll (downtownrs.com).

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at Downtown Rock Springs (downtownrs.com).