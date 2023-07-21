The Starling Company to present Next to Normal this weekend

Photo Courtesy of The Starling Company

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This weekend at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs, musical lovers around can enjoy the latest production by The Starling Company, Next to Normal. With a 1980’s rock twist, this musical takes viewers inside a suburban home with a decline of mental health at the forefront.

Next to Normal Storyline

Next to Normal, originally written by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, focuses on how a suburban household copes with mental health. As the musical progresses, viewers dive into the mothers life who struggles with bipolar depression, along with all members of the family and how they cope.

Awards and Recognition

Next to Normal has been the winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Award. It also was chosen as the “2009 best ten shows” by critics across the country, more specifically The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times.

Cast and Crew

Erika Hunsaker – Diana Goodman

Devin Manfull – Dan Goodman and Lighting Designer

Gabriel Garcia – Gabe Goodman

Kaley Sikora – Natalie Goodman

Zack Anderson – Henry

Caleb Michael Smith – Dr. Fine

Angel Lee Ventura – Dr. Madden

The Voices: Aimee White, Janilee Hutchings, Quinten Loveland, and Kenny Starling

Reason Behind the Show

Kenny Starling, Owner of The Starling Company and Director of Next to Normal, states “I’ve wanted to do this musical for years. I chose this one this season, particularly because of the conversations we’ve had in our community. There is a major stigma around mental wellness and health in general and we don’t really have the resources here, so I think this really helps the community. It’s also sympathetic to me because I’ve grown up with a family who struggles with bipolar disorder and then I have my own issues as well.”

Showtimes

Friday, July 21: 7:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs

Saturday, July 22: 7:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs

Sunday, July 23: 5:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 for Seniors (Friday and Saturday). Sunday showtime tickets are a “pay what you can”, with a minimum of $1. If planning to attend the Sunday performance, Starling asks that you pay in cash due to the ticketing system.

Viewer discretion is advised as this musical does include sensitive subjects.