The state expects near or record all-time heat today and Tuesday





June 14, 2021 — According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, “The next couple of days will be ridiculously HOT!” In fact, some locations in the state could reach not just their daily all-time high temperature but their all-time highs, no matter the date.

The chart below is from the NWS-Riverton Facebook page, as shows some expect high temperatures in their forecast region.

Other Wyoming location high temperatures for today/Tuesday that are not listed above include Gillette (97/102), Sheridan (101/107), Douglas (93/99), Torrington (94/100), and Cheyenne (89/92).

The local seven-day weather forecast here.

The NWS suggests if you must be outside: Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, limit activity in the afternoon and evening, and try to stay in the shade.