The state’s northern mountains could a good amount of snow tonight

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 21, 2020) — After today, it’s bye-bye 60-degree weather, hello chilly to cold weather. A strong cold front will be moving into Wyoming this evening, bringing colder weather with rain and snow showers. Locally, the front will be affecting Sweetwater County’s weather after midnight with some possible rain around 3 a.m. and snow showers possible between 5 and 7 a.m. No accumulation is listed (See the local seven-day forecast here)

Advertisement

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Bighorn Mountains and Northeast Johnson County with higher elevations seeing snowfall accumulations of between eight and 24 inches.

While no snow accumulation is forecast for Sweetwater County Thursday morning, Riverton, Lander, and Pinedale could see a small amount of accumulation. Casper could receive one to two inches with higher amounts on Casper Mountain. The Thursday forecasts for Rawlins, Laramie, and Cheyenne calls for rain mixed with snow, but no accumulation is mentioned.

Advertisement

state’s